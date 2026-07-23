MoonDogs Win Big in Final Score of 22-10

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs took to ISG Field for another matchup against the Bismarck Larks.

The Larks scored early in the first on an RBI double by Luke Stulga (Illinois State University).

The MoonDogs quickly countered, first scoring on an RBI single by Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University). Sam Erickson (Lamar University) followed that up with another RBI single to score a run.

Another RBI single by Sean Griggs (Monmouth University) allowed two runs to score, giving the Dogs a 5-1 lead to end the first inning.

Mankato continued their run in the second, scoring on a solo homerun by Hvidsten and a sacrifice fly to take a 7-1 lead.

The Larks rallied in the fourth after a scoreless third inning. They scored three total runs to cut the deficit to 7-4.

They continued their rally in the fifth, adding a two-run homerun to make it a 7-6 game.

Larks would tie it up in the sixth, scoring one run to make it 7-7.

It was an 8-8 game after the eighth inning, with both teams adding one run to their scores.

The MoonDogs took the game back, scoring 15 runs in the bottom of the eighth.

They ultimately ran away with the game with a final score of 22-10.

Mankato will be back in action on Friday at ISG Field. They will face off against the Minnesota Mud Puppies starting at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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