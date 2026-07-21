MoonDogs Batter Larks

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs take the game against the Bismarck Larks with a dominant 13-3 victory Monday night at ISG Field.

After the teams traded two runs in the first inning, the MoonDogs took control for good with a run in the fifth before breaking the game open with a six-run sixth. Mankato added four more runs over the final two innings to secure the win.

Nico Libed (UC Santa Barbara) led the offense, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Marvin Montenegro (Florida State University) collected two hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Sam Erickson (Lamar University) and Max Senesac (Cal State Northridge) each added two RBIs in the 14-hit performance.

On the mound, Evan Hughes (East Stroudsburg University) earned the win after tossing seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six. Alex Blume (Alexandria Tech CC) closed out the final two innings, striking out three and allowing just one run.

The MoonDogs continue their series with a doubleheader against the Larks on Tuesday at ISG Field. The first game will be at 12:05 p.m., and the following game will start at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2026

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