Kingfish Pull Away Late to Complete Series Sweep over Flying Mummies

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies clawed back from an early four-run deficit and briefly put the tying run within reach before the Kenosha Kingfish pulled away with a four-run eighth inning to secure a 9-4 victory Sunday afternoon at Don McBride Stadium. The loss drops Richmond to 6-9 on the season, while Kenosha improves to 7-6 after completing the two-game series sweep.

The Kingfish broke through with four runs in the third inning, capitalizing on three hits, two hit batters, a walk, and a Richmond error. Noah Alvarez, Bennett Shealor, Hunter Snyder, and Cole Ide each drove in runs during the rally to give Kenosha a 4-0 advantage. Richmond answered in the fifth, as Ashton Seymore reached on an error before Jackson Cliatt lined an RBI double into left. Weston Mazey followed with an RBI single to trim the deficit to 4-2.

The Mummies continued to chip away in the sixth. Prince DeBoskie singled and Landen Fry was hit by a pitch before Cliatt delivered again, ripping a two-run double to left to even the score at 4-4. Cliatt finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, accounting for every Richmond run.

Kenosha regained control in the eighth after loading the bases with three walks. Brenden Stressler cleared the bases with a two-run double before Ezra Essex added a two-run single, pushing the Kingfish lead to 9-4.

Prince DeBoskie went 2-for-5, while Cliatt and Weston Mazey each collected two hits. Ashton Seymore doubled and scored, and Richmond finished with seven hits despite striking out six times.

Hayden Brooks (0-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs over three innings. Jalen Sami and Jack Peine combined for four scoreless innings of relief before Kenosha's late rally. Jake Storey earned the win for the Kingfish, improving to 3-2 after allowing four runs across six innings.

The Flying Mummies now head to Michigan to begin a road series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (10-6) on Tuesday night at Memorial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2026

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