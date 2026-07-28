Chinooks Walk off Flying Mummies in 10 Innings, 7-6

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







MEQUON, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased an early two-run deficit and carried a lead into the ninth inning before the Lakeshore Chinooks rallied to force extra innings and ultimately claimed a 7-6 walk-off victory Monday night. Richmond drops to 7-16 on the season after suffering the defeat, while Lakeshore is now 18-7.

The Mummies broke the game open with four runs in the third despite not recording a hit in the inning. Richmond drew five walks, took advantage of a Chinooks error and a wild pitch, and watched Prince DeBoskie, Eric Harper, Drew Phillips and Weston Mazey all come home to grab a 4-2 lead. After Lakeshore answered with single runs in the third and fourth, Richmond added two more in the fifth. Weston Mazey delivered an RBI single before Eric Harper lifted a sacrifice fly to center, extending the advantage to 6-4.

Mazey finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Maxwell Molessa added a pair of hits. DeBoskie reached base three times, scored once, drove in a run and stole a base. Harper reached safely three times and contributed an RBI.

Lakeshore pulled within two runs before Jack Counsell's two-run double tied the game at 6-6 in the ninth. In the 10th, Joshua Chairez lined a walk-off single to right field to score the ghost runner and complete the comeback.

Richmond drew 11 walks and stole six bases but stranded 13 runners in the loss.

The Flying Mummies will look to bounce back Tuesday night as they return to Don McBride Stadium to take on the 8-16 Battle Creek Battle Jacks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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