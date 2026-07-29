Dock Spiders Explode Past the Woodchucks

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored seven straight runs to power past the Wausau Woodchucks 9-4 at Herr-Baker Field.

Wausau struck first, scoring two runs in the opening inning on a Lane Walton two-run home run. Fond du Lac quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning as Joey Arend launched a solo home run to tie the game. The Woodchucks regained the lead in the second inning after a wild pitch brought home a run.

The Dock Spiders took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Jay Campbell delivered a sacrifice fly before Arend ripped a two RBI triple to give Fond du Lac a 5-3 advantage.

Fond du Lac added insurance in the seventh inning with a four-run frame highlighted by a JJ Nielsen RBI single, a wild pitch and a Quincy Mazeke two RBI triple. Wausau added a run in the ninth inning, but the Woodchucks comeback attempt fell short as the Dock Spiders secured a 9-4 victory.

With the win, Fond du Lac defeated Wausau for the third time this season and snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Woodchucks.

Player of the night honors went to Will Niles, who delivered a dominant relief appearance. Niles tossed five innings of one-run baseball while striking out eight batters to earn his third win of the season.

The Dock Spiders offense collected nine hits, including four extra-base hits, while drawing 12 free passes through seven walks and five hit-by-pitches. Arend led the way offensively, going 2-for-4 with a run, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

The Dock Spiders conclude the season series against Wausau on Wednesday night at the Burrow with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for a Drawstring Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network and Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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