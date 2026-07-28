Green Bay Set for Rollers Night against Madison

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers stand for the National Anthem(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a couple of off days, the Rockers are set to return to the playing field as the Green Bay Rollers, displaying the alternate identity for the second straight summer. The alternate identity pays homage to Green Bay being named "the toilet paper capital of the year."

Green Bay will battle the Mallards on Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park, after winning against Wausau, 10-5, in last year's Rollers Night. Gates will open at 5:30, one hour prior to game time, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm.

On Saturday, the Rockers took care of the Leprechauns, sweeping them and winning game two, 8-3. Zach Tenn (Hawai'i Pacific) was strong out of the bullpen, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run baseball.

Green Bay will give the ball to a new face in town, Skyler Sievert (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater), a right-hander from Laguna Niguel, California. Sievert will make his season debut for Green Bay. This past spring, Sievert worked a 4.50 ERA in 14 outings, totaling exactly 22 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts and just eight walks. He also recorded two saves for the Warhawks during the 2026 campaign. Sievert is a returner from last year's squad, where he pitched in one game against the Mallards, tossing 5 innings, while allowing five earned runs on four hits. The Rockers ended up losing that game, 11-8.

It's a familiar name for the Mallards on the mound; making his second start against Green Bay is Skyler Lhamon (Bellarmine). In his first start all the way back on May 29th, the Rockers got two runs off of him in the first, and forced Lhamon out of the game after just one inning. Lhamon tossed 35 pitches in the first inning, and as the Northwoods League rules state, a pitcher cannot return to the mound if they throw 35 or more pitches in any inning. This season, Lhamon has a 2.30 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched.

As it stands, the Rockers are still alive in their Great Lakes West second half playoff race, just 4.5 games outside of first place, currently held by the Lakeshore Chinooks.

The Rockers conclude a four game homestand on Wednesday, July 29, hosting the Madison Mallards! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's youth sports night, and kids 12 and under can get in for free when they wear their youth sports jersey from any sport! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by The Third Wheels! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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