Growlers Leave Opportunities on Table in Loss to Leprechauns

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (30-31, 9-16) left 12 runners on base in an 11-4 loss to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (35-26, 16-9) on Tuesday night.

Royal Oak opened the scoring in the first inning, with Connor Larkin hitting a home run.

Kalamazoo responded in the top of the third inning, as Trevor Johnson hit a three-run home run to temporarily give the Growlers a 3-1 lead, but Jordan Lewis hit a two-run home run in response, tying things at three.

Royal Oak outscored Kalamazoo 3-1 until the bottom of the eighth inning. Mark Collins hit a solo home run to open the inning, before a pair of two-run doubles by Kameron Yearsley and Larkin made the score 11-4.

The Growlers continued to fight, loading the bases with just one out against Kellen English, but failed to score.

Offensively, Trevor Johnson was fantastic again for Kalamazoo. Johnson finished the day 3-for-3 with his home run and a double. The left-hander drove in three of the Growlers four runs.

The loss moves Kalamazoo below .500 for the first time this season ahead of another matchup against Royal Oak. The second game between the Growlers and Leprechauns begins at 6:35 p.m. EDT on Wednesday night.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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