Rockford Returns Home, Takes Game One of Doubleheader

Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford Rivets (11-11) returned home on Tuesday night, beginning a three-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish (13-9). The Rivets split the previous six matchups against the Kingfish this year, looking to take them down in their final series against each other this summer.

Rockford took down the Kingfish, 6-2, in game one of a doubleheader. The offense earned eight hits and three walks through six innings of a shortened seven-inning game.

"We got home around 5 a.m. today," manager Bob Koopmann said. "It was just great to be back here and be back in front of the home fans. We got the job done today."

Left-handed pitcher Brady Louck (Xavier University) took the mound for Rockford, making his eighth start of the season. Through five innings, Louck limited the Kingfish to five hits, allowing one run with five strikeouts.

Through the first three innings, both teams went scoreless while the Rivets earned no hits. The first bit of action came in the top of the fourth, where the Kingfish put runners at the corners with two outs. An RBI single to left field opened up the scoring, putting Kenosha up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Joey Appino (Carroll University) hit a leadoff double to left field for the Rivets' first hit of the game. Appino was able to steal third base, where Bryce Nevils (McNeese State University) laid down a sacrifice bunt to score the runner and tie the game.

The Rivets kept the momentum going in the bottom of the fifth, beginning with a leadoff single from Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) for his 22nd hit of the season. Gavin Taylor (University of Nevada L.V.) followed with an RBI double, giving Rockford their first lead of the game.

Ashton Zacher (Lamar University) continued the inning with the Screws' third straight hit, sending an RBI single to center field, extending the lead 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rivets began another inning with a leadoff hit, this time a Miguel Cantu (Missouri Western State University) leadoff double. Alex Tabbert (Harper College) joined the hitting party, bringing in Cantu with an RBI single to extend the lead by three.

Nevils extended the inning with a single to left field, putting two runners on and no outs. Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) advanced both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt, setting up Eusebio to the plate. The dual-player didn't disappoint, sending a two-run double into right field, putting the Rivets up 6-1.

The Kingfish added another run in the bottom of the seventh, eventually loading the bases on right-handed pitcher Jimmy Amptmann (Davenport University). The closer was able to get out of the jam, giving the Rivets the game one victory.

The Screws will battle the Kingfish once more tonight for game two, with first pitch scheduled at 7:36 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026

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