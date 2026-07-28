Rox Walk off MoonDogs 6-5, Finish Homestand Tuesday
Published on July 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (36-23) took down the Mankato MoonDogs (26-32) with a 6-5 walk-off victory on Monday.
Brett White (University of Iowa) delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.
The game was a true pitchers' duel into the eighth inning, with Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) doing his part for the Rox. McKnight completed six innings of work without allowing an earned run, and struck out 10 Mankato batters along the way.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Akin (University of Minnesota) met the moment with a two-run double to tie the game at three.
Down by two again in the bottom of the ninth, the Rox answered in incredible fashion. Down to the last out, Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) smashed the ball into the outfield for an RBI triple to pull the game within one. Immediately after, Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) replicated the result and claimed an RBI triple of his own to tie the game at five.
For the second day in a row, extra-inning baseball was played at Joe Faber Field. This time, St. Cloud held Mankato scoreless in the top half of the tenth, setting up an opportunity to walk it off.
In the Bottom of the tenth, the Rox loaded the bases, and Luke Haney (University of the Pacific) drew a walk to secure the 6-5 victory over Mankato.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.
The next Rox home game is Tuesday, July 28, at 6:35 PM against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, presented by Voigt's Bus Service. There will be a Rox Mini-Bat Giveaway for the first 300 kids at Joe Faber Field.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox rush the field following a walk-off win
Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2026
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- Trains Roll to Doubleheader Sweep, Reclaim Great Plains East Lead - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Walk off MoonDogs 6-5, Finish Homestand Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Survive in Ten Innings over Larks - Willmar Stingers
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- Big Innings Undo Big Sticks in Series Finale at Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
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