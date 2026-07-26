New Start Time of 6:35 p.m. for July 26th Rox Game

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - Due to the extreme heat forecasted across Central Minnesota on Sunday, July 26, the St. Cloud Rox, in collaboration with the Northwoods League, have moved the start time of Sunday's game against the Mankato MoonDogs to 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

The July 26th game was originally scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. The adjusted start time to 6:35 p.m. is intended to provide cooler temperatures and a safer, more comfortable environment for players, fans, and staff throughout the game.

For additional information, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.







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