Rox Drop First Game 16-12 to Mankato, Look to Split Series Monday
Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (35-23) fell just short to the Mankato MoonDogs (26-31) 16-12 in extra innings on Sunday, and will aim to split the series when they return to Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM on Monday.
The Rox trailed by six out of the gate, but continuously clawed back by scoring in each of the first seven innings of the game.
In the bottom of the first, Colton Rother (University of Kansas) sparked the offense with a double for his first hit of the game. Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) brought in a run on a sacrifice fly before Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) stepped up to the plate. Griffiths launched the ball over the left field wall for his first home run of the season and brought home Rother as well.
Rother laced a single in the bottom of the second to send in another run, and the Rox added one more in the bottom of the third to pull the game within one at a 6-5 deficit. Rother kept a hot bat, driving in another two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Additionally, a Northwoods League record was broken in the fourth inning. Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) stole second base to reach 252 stolen bases as a team this season, surpassing the previous record of 251 in a single season.
Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) picked up his third hit of the game in the fifth inning, and another two scored in the sixth to keep pace with Mankato.
Trailing by two in the seventh, Rother delivered his fifth hit of the day for a two-run single to even up the matchup at twelve apiece. Rother tied a Rox single-game record by recording five hits in the game.
Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth, bringing the game to the tenth. The MoonDogs scored four in the top half of the inning, and the Rox rally was cut short in the bottom of the tenth.
St. Cloud will look to split the series against the MoonDogs on Monday at 6:35 PM at Joe Faber Field.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Colton Rother.
The next Rox home game is Monday, July 27, at 6:35 PM for another matchup with the MoonDogs, presented by Blaze Credit Union. It will be Team Baseball Card Set Night for the first 500 fans at Joe Faber Field. All players will have their own baseball card for fans to collect. Get a baseball card of a future major league star!
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026
- MoonDogs Outslug Rox in 10-Inning 16-12 Thriller - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Drop First Game 16-12 to Mankato, Look to Split Series Monday - St. Cloud Rox
- Stingers Lose 9-8 Heartbreaker in Bismarck - Willmar Stingers
- Chinooks Defeat Richmond at Home; Reclaim First Place in Great Lakes West - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Control Battle Jacks in Cup-Clinching Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Survive Late-Inning Drama, Take Series Opener at Minot - Badlands Big Sticks
- Huskies Dominate Rochester, Sweep Doubleheader - Duluth Huskies
- Rivets Get Walked Off, Extend Losing Streak - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Hit Three Homers, Defeat Fond du Lac Dock Spiders - Madison Mallards
- Dock Spiders Fall Short against Mallards - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Grantham Forces Home Winning Run as Pit Spitters Walk off Rockford - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kenosha Erupts for 14 Runs in Rout of Royal Oak - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Beaten in Final Game of Homestand by Wisconsin Rapids - Wausau Woodchucks
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Richmond Flying Mummies Game Preview 7/26 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Pit Spitters Blank Flying Mummies 5-0, Conclude Series at Don McBride Stadium - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Late Offense Propels Chinooks to Set Sweep over Wisconsin Rapids - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Honkers Fall in Extra-Inning Shootout to Bucks - Rochester Honkers
- Loggers Sweep Double Header against Thunder Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- Slow Start Leads to Road Loss for Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Score 20 Runs against Rox - Willmar Stingers
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Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Drop First Game 16-12 to Mankato, Look to Split Series Monday
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- Rox Fall in Doubleheader, Finish Homestand Friday
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