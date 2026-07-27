Chinooks Defeat Richmond at Home; Reclaim First Place in Great Lakes West

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Entering Sunday, July 26 tied with the Wausau Woodchucks for first place in the Great Lakes West division, the Lakeshore Chinooks opened their six-game homestand against the Richmond Flying Mummies at Moonlight Graham Field.

The Chinooks last faced the Flying Mummies to start the year, splitting a two-game set on the road. 55 games later, the Chinooks have just one position player currently on the team that made an appearance against the Flying Mummies in May.

Going into Sunday winners of the last three games outscoring opponents 42-18, the Chinooks' continued their recent offensive success with a 9-3 win. the Chinooks struck early in the win, scoring six runs in the first two innings.

Holding the Flying Mummies scoreless in the top half of the first inning, the Chinooks put instantaneous pressure on the basepaths by loading the bases before making an out. Following a Vance Celiberti sacrifice fly that was caught on the warning track, Jack Counsell delivered a big swing with a three-run home run to left field.

Taking a first-pitch curveball for a ball, Counsell on the very next pitch connected on a inside fastball. The round tripper was one of three base hits on the day for Counsell. Making the majority of his starts out on the field, Sunday represented Counsell's third start at DH on the season in 15 games.

"Getting [to] DH once in a while is really nice because you're only doing half the work. It gets you off your feet a little bit," Counsell said.

16-7 in the month of July, the Chinooks have found the most success when they've scored first. Striking first in 19 of the 23 games played in the month, the Chinooks are 16-3 when they are they score first.

Following up their early offense with more offense has been crucial - as the Chinooks are 12-0 in games they score first and have an inning of four or more runs scored.

"If we can score early, we're obviously going to want to do that. But I think for us we've had success in the big innings - breaking things open and putting teams away early where they don't muster up enough good at bats and enough focus after that," Field Manager Brian Gregory said.

Scoring three runs later in the contest, the Chinooks received stellar performances from their pitching staff. Despite having troubles gripping the baseball according to Gregory, starting pitcher Landon Dessart delivered five innings of one-run ball.

Walking four and falling behind to 11 of the 12 batters faced in innings 3-5, Dessart held the Flying Mummies hitless in six at bats with a runner on base.

"He absolutely battled today," Gregory said. "We knew that he had to help us out as a pitching staff because a lot of guys are tired."

After Dessart's start - the Chinooks bullpen picked up the last four innings - allowing two runs on just one hit. Earning their fourth consecutive win and thanks to a Wausau loss, the Chinooks are now up a game on the Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West division with 13 games left in the regular season.

Playing in his fourth season for the Chinooks and logging 83 career games with Lakeshore, Counsell said this year's club is the best team he's played for during his tenure. In 15 games this season, Counsell's .912 OPS is the highest mark in any season with the Chinooks.

"Being able to contribute and give back to the fans and all the people in charge of the organization feels great," Counsell said.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2026

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