Dock Spiders Fall Short against Mallards

Published on July 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell short against the Madison Mallards 11-9 at Warner Park despite collecting 12 hits and four extra-base hits in the road matchup.

Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the opening inning after a Mallards error and a fielder's choice. Madison responded with a run in the bottom of the first before the Dock Spiders extended their advantage in the second inning on a Reed Strohmeyer RBI single.

The Mallards then scored the next four runs to take a 5-3 lead heading into the fifth inning. Fond du Lac cut the deficit to one in the top of the fifth after a Quincy Mazeke solo home run, but Madison answered with a run in the bottom half to regain a two-run advantage.

Madison added another run in the sixth inning to make it a 7-4 game, but the Dock Spiders continued to battle. In the seventh, Joey Arend delivered a two RBI double to bring Fond du Lac within one run once again. The Mallards responded with a four-run bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 11-6.

The Dock Spiders mounted one final push in the eighth inning, scoring three runs off a Patrick Graham RBI double and a Jay Campbell two RBI single. However, the late rally came up short as Madison held on for an 11-9 victory.

Fond du Lac's offense recorded 12 hits but was limited by 10 strikeouts and only three walks. Quincy Mazeke, Joey Arend and Ben Kuglitsch each recorded multi-hit performances. Arend led the Dock Spiders offensively, going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Monday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards for Racing Night and a Can Koozie Giveaway. Fans can check out race cars from Jordan Wick Racing and other local racing teams before the game. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Dock Spiders can koozie presented by Carbliss. Monday's game is also a Miller Monday, presented by Miller Brewing Company and 96.1 FM The Rock. Fans who purchase Miller or Leinenkugel's products will receive entries into drawings for Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Dock Spiders tickets.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







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