Dock Spiders Close out Season Series Finale against Mallards

Published on July 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders held on for a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Madison Mallards behind a dominant pitching performance from Ben Kasten and Jaden Morris, who combined for 10 strikeouts.

Fond du Lac struck first in the opening inning when Tommy Googins launched a solo home run to give the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. The Dock Spiders added two more runs in the second inning on an Andrew Bishop two RBI single to extend the advantage to 3-0.

Madison got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth, but Fond du Lac answered in the bottom half as Ben Kuglitsch delivered an RBI single to restore the Dock Spiders' three-run cushion.

The Mallards threatened late, scoring twice in the ninth inning, but Townsend Stevenson recorded the final outs to secure the 4-3 victory for Fond du Lac.

The Dock Spiders pitching staff turned in one of its strongest performances of the season, combining for 10 strikeouts. Ben Kasten earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings while striking out four. Jaden Morris dominated in relief, tossing three scoreless innings with six strikeouts, before Stevenson recorded his third save of the season.

Fond du Lac's offense totaled eight hits and drew three walks. Tommy Googins and Andrew Bishop each recorded multi-hit performances. Googins finished 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and an RBI. His 394-foot blast was his second home run of the season.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Tuesday for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Wausau Woodchucks for Dinosaur Night. Hold on to your butts! Dinosaur-themed characters will be roaming the ballpark throughout the evening for a prehistoric night of family fun. It is also $2 Tuesday, presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union, Salmon's Meat Products and 107.1 The Bull, featuring $2 Salmon's hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for fans of legal drinking age).

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 27, 2026

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