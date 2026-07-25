Dock Spiders Suffer Walk-off Loss to Mallards

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season Friday night, falling 7-6 to the Madison Mallards at Warner Park.

Fond du Lac struck first in the opening inning when Jay Campbell hit a solo home run. Madison answered in the bottom half with a solo homer by Jack Bello Jr. to even the score at 1-1.

The Mallards built a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning before the Dock Spiders responded with four runs in the fifth. Quincy Mazeke delivered a two-run single, and Campbell followed with a two-run home run to give Fond du Lac a 5-4 advantage.

Madison regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Nate Novinska and an RBI groundout. The Dock Spiders tied the game once again in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk.

The Mallards secured the victory in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off RBI single, handing Fond du Lac its 12th one-run loss of the season.

The Dock Spiders offense totaled 10 hits and drew 10 walks. Jay Campbell led the way, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and four RBI. Carter Kelley and Jaden Rose also recorded multi-hit performances.

On the mound, Aidan Ray made his second start for Fond du Lac, striking out three over four innings.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards as the team hosts Star Wars Night.

Players and coaches will wear Han Solo-themed Star Wars specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game to benefit The Arc Fond du Lac. Following the game, fans can enjoy Kids Run the Bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W, featuring a player high-five line and a treat from A&W at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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