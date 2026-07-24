Leprechauns Roll Past Flying Mummies, Complete Series Sweep

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies closed out their series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns with a difficult 19-2 loss Thursday night at Memorial Park. Richmond falls to 6-13 on the season, while Royal Oak improves to 14-6.

The Leprechauns wasted little time taking control, as Kameron Yearsley launched a solo home run in the first inning before erupting for five runs in the second and another five in the fourth to build an 11-0 advantage.

Yearsley finished with a monster performance, going 3-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Jordan Lewis added two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Turner drove in two runs. Royal Oak finished with 16 hits and took advantage of seven walks, five hit batters, and two Richmond errors.

Prince DeBoskie doubled in the opening inning for Richmond's first hit of the night, while Drew Phillips, Maxwell Molessa and Ethan McNally each collected hits as the Flying Mummies finished with five hits.

Richmond finally broke through in the seventh inning. Maxwell Molessa singled before Ethan McNally followed with a base hit, and both runners came around to score on a Royal Oak throwing error and another defensive miscue. The Mummies threatened again in the eighth with two runners aboard and loaded the bases in the ninth, but were unable to add to their total.

Jack Peine was charged with the loss, falling to 0-1 after allowing six earned runs over three innings. Jaden Alberson surrendered five more runs in the fourth before Harish Balachandran, Jack Beyer and Blake Ilitch combined to finish the game. Spencer Boynton earned the win for Royal Oak, improving to 4-2 after striking out 13 over 6.2 innings.

The Flying Mummies return home from their road trip Friday evening for a two-game home series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (13-6). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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