Leprechauns Sweep Twinbill with Pair of Late Comebacks against Flying Mummies

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies were close to winning their first game since July 17th during Wednesday night's doubleheader, but Royal Oak erased late deficits in both contests to hand Richmond a pair of heartbreaking losses, 7-4 in 10 innings in the opener and 5-4 in walk-off fashion in Game Two at Memorial Park. The twinbill drops the Flying Mummies to 6-11 on the season, while Royal Oak sits at 13-6, and in first place of the Great Lakes East Division.

In the opener, Richmond grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second inning when Colton Sims scored on a double-play ball before Royal Oak answered with two runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth to build a 4-1 advantage. JT Huether turned in another quality outing, striking out eight over six innings while allowing four runs, three earned. He also benefited from multiple Richmond double plays that helped limit damage through the early innings.

The Mummies mounted a rally in the ninth inning of the first game, coming into the inning down 4-1. After an error, two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases, Jackson Thomas delivered a fielder's choice that scored Jackson Cliatt before Prince DeBoskie lined an RBI single. A second unearned run crossed the plate on the play as Richmond erased the deficit and forced extra innings.

Richmond threatened again in the 10th but stranded the ghost runner. In the bottom half, Mateo Noto ended the game with a three-run walk-off home run, giving Royal Oak the 7-4 victory.

The nightcap appeared firmly in Richmond's control behind another outstanding start, this time from Kaagen Kendall. Yet in this matchup, it was the Leprechauns who rallied in the ninth, and then ultimately clinched the win. Kendall blanked the Leprechauns through five innings before Royal Oak scratched across two runs in the sixth to cut Richmond's lead to 4-2.

The Flying Mummies built their offense with aggressive baserunning, but Royal Oak completed the comeback in the ninth. After two outs, Mateo Noto drew a walk before Connor Larkin followed with another free pass. Mason Barth then lined a triple to right field, driving home the tying and winning runs as an error allowed the final run to score, giving the Leprechauns a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The Flying Mummies conclude their Memorial Park road trip Thursday as they look to bounce back and win their first game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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