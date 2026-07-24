Rockers Begin Four-Game Homestand against Leprechauns

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Ben Fishel

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Ben Fishel(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A new team is in town, as the Rockers are set to face the Royal Oak Leprechauns for the first time since 2024. First pitch is slated for 6:35, with gates to Capital Credit Union Park opening one hour prior at 5:30. You can catch the game live streaming on FloSports or tune in to WNFL 99.7 and 101.9.

The offense for the Rockers showed up in game one, besting the Woodchucks 5-2 for their first win at Athletic Park this year. Game two was a different story. Despite more home runs from both Coleman Lewis (Georgia Tech) and David Ballenilla (Tennessee Wesleyan), the Woodchucks rallied in the latter innings to win 7-2.

The starting pitcher tonight for Green Bay is the hard-throwing right-hander, Fernando Palencia (Texas Tech). This year, Palencia has made three starts with a 1-0 record and a 5.93 ERA. His last outing against the Battle Jacks was arguably his worst, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits in a game Green Bay won 8-4. He will look to right the ship against the Great Lakes East-leading Leprechauns.

For Royal Oak, Jackson Miller (Clemson) will be on the bump. The lefty has been dominant to start his second year with the Leprechauns, sitting at a 2.87 ERA in 15.2 innings of work. In his last two appearances, the Clemson product has struck out 15 batters combined to just four walks. However, he's had four no-decisions and will look for win number one in his Northwoods League career. Additionally, the Rockers are 6-7 against left-handed starting pitching this season.

The biggest storyline is Royal Oak's new field manager, DJ LeMahieu. The 3x MLB All-Star played for 15 years, across three different teams, including the Yankees, Rockies and Cubs. LeMahieu also took home four Gold Glove honors and two Silver Slugger awards. Now, the native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, returns home to manage the Leprechauns.

The Rockers continue a four-game homestand on Saturday, July 25, hosting the Royal Oak Leprechauns! First pitch is slated for 1:05 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 12:05 pm. It's 920 Day, with $9 tickets, $2 beers, and 0 reasons not to have fun! Kids can also run the bases postgame! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the LIVEwire! Single Game tickets, season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026

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