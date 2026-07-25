Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/24
Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- On Friday, July 24 the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field. Today's matchup is one of two between the teams with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT.
Tonight's starting pitching matchup is between Rafter Gage Honeyager and Chinook Santino Pignotti-Wojtak. With just five appearances this summer, Pignotti-Wojtak has allowed one run in 5.1 innings of work.
Honeyager has three appearances against the Chinooks' offense this season, holding them to two runs in 11.1 innings pitched. Honeyager's longest start of the season came his last time out against the Chinooks on July 19, Tossing 6.1 innings of one run ball.
Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2026
- Rivets Drop Third Straight, Lose Game One - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/24 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Return to McBride, Face Pit Spitters for Pair of Games - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Carter Kutz Dazzles with Complete Game Performance - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Begin Four-Game Homestand against Leprechauns - Green Bay Rockers
- Leprechauns Roll Past Flying Mummies, Complete Series Sweep - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Huskies Have Record Setting Day, Split Double Header - Duluth Huskies
- Loggers Complete Series Sweep over Honkers with 9-5 Victory - Rochester Honkers
- Mallards and Kenosha Kingfish Split Doubleheader - Madison Mallards
- Rox Fall in Doubleheader, Finish Homestand Friday - St. Cloud Rox
- Kingfish Split Twin Bill in Madison, Match Win Total from Last Two Seasons - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/24
- Carter Kutz Dazzles with Complete Game Performance
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game Two Preview 7/23
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game One Preview 7/23
- Chinooks' Offense Struggle in Loss to Madison