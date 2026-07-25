Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/24

Published on July 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- On Friday, July 24 the Lakeshore Chinooks face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field. Today's matchup is one of two between the teams with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT.

Tonight's starting pitching matchup is between Rafter Gage Honeyager and Chinook Santino Pignotti-Wojtak. With just five appearances this summer, Pignotti-Wojtak has allowed one run in 5.1 innings of work.

Honeyager has three appearances against the Chinooks' offense this season, holding them to two runs in 11.1 innings pitched. Honeyager's longest start of the season came his last time out against the Chinooks on July 19, Tossing 6.1 innings of one run ball.







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