Tenn's Outing Leads Green Bay to Sweep

Published on July 25, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The pitching prevailed in Game Two of the weekend series against the Leprechauns as the Rockers picked up an 8-3 victory. Connor Cavo had the start and Zach Tenn dazzled in a bullpen spot for the second straight time.

Cavo went 4.2 innings pitched and gave up two runs but threw the ball well. With the run support in the middle innings, he turned things over to Zach Tenn who looked great, six days after his five-inning appearance against Battle Creek.

Tenn threw 3.2 innings and only allowed two baserunners. Green Bay has had a hard time holding onto leads this summer, but the mentality shift of the bullpen, led by Zach Tenn's second half success, has changed the narrative.

The Rockers found the scoreboard in the fourth to even the game at one with Jeremy Delamota taking an RBI walk. Ben Fishel then put Green Bay in front with a two-RBI single the other way. The Rockers all-field approach has been a huge part of the offensive production.

They followed that up with a four-spot in the fifth inning. Some great complementary baseball by Green Bay gave them a 7-2 advantage. Mike Dee had a perfect bunt to drive in a run, and David Ballenilla reached on a 2-RBI fielder's choice. An error then plated the fourth Rocker run of the frame.

Green Bay held onto their lead, adding another run in the sixth with Stefan Di Corrado leaving the yard for the second time this year. The lefty jumped a pitch from Royal Oak reliever, Jackson Gilbert, and took it off the scoreboard in right field.

With a Wausau and Lakeshore win, Green Bay stays put in their division standings. Royal Oak is now threatened for the top spot in the East.

Green Bay returns home on July 28 to take on the Madison Mallards. The first game of the series will start at 6:35. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2026

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