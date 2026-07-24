Green Bay Splits Doubleheader in Wausau

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay came out firing on all cylinders early as they took game one by a final of 5-2. After a rally by Wausau in the late innings during the second contest, the Woodchucks powered their way to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

Green Bay plated two runs in the first frame of game one. Alejandro Covas scored on a wild pitch from Woodchuck starter Logan Waldschmidt, and Ben Fishel drove in a run with an RBI single. Brady Trombello then surrendered two in the bottom half to knot the score up. The difference in the game was the longball for Green Bay.

David Ballenilla blasted a solo home run in the third inning to give the Rockers a 3-2 edge. Green Bay then struck again with Coleman Lewis's no-doubt, two-run blast to deep left field. His eighth of the summer gave the Rockers a 5-2 lead that they wouldn't surrender.

Trombello threw the ball well, only allowing those two runs on four hits, but the big story was the debut for Brennan Miller out of the pen. Coming in for the fifth inning, Miller would toss the rest of the game, not allowing any runs on just three hits. He was signed to the roster just yesterday and immediately made a massive impact, picking up the win and the save.

In game two, it was the Wausau homers that propelled them to a win. Jackson Petsche had a solo shot to go ahead 1-0 before Lewis would tie the game with a home run to center field. That was Coleman's second of the day. The big swing came from Lane Walton in the bottom of the sixth as he torched a three-run shot to put Wausau up 4-1.

Ballenilla notched his second homer of the twin bill, cutting the lead to just two. It was then Cord Copley on in relief for Eddy Eveland, and the Chucks tagged him for three runs in the eighth inning, adding some insurance runs as the game went into the ninth.

Green Bay was unable to climb the mountain in the ninth and fell by a score of 7-2, splitting the doubleheader. Green Bay now moves to 11-11 in the second half.

Green Bay returns home on Friday, July 24 as they host the Royal Oak Leprechauns for a two game series. The first contest begins at 6:35 pm with gates at 5:30. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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