Lakeshore Chinooks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Game One Preview 7/23

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks look to get back into the win column as they play a doubleheader today versus Fond du Lac at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi. The Chinooks play their first morning game at home with first pitch set for 11:05 pm CDT.

A lengthy break will follow the conclusion of the first game, with the second game starting at 6:05 pm CDT. Christopher Romo is starting on the mound for the Chinooks in the first game. He is coming off his last start on July 17 against Madison where he went five scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Shortstop Nolan Sandee is back in the lineup, hitting second. Sitting last night's game, Carson Hubert is back behind the dish and is hitting eighth.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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