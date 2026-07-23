Bucks to Hold Baseball Camp on August 1 Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic
Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host a baseball camp on Saturday, August 1 at 12:00 pm. The camp is open to children ages 17 and under and the cost to attend is $25 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that night's Bucks game versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
Bucks players will run the camp. Individuals interested in attending the clinic may sign-up in advance through Play'N Sports or on the day of the camp. All participants will need to bring a baseball glove and must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Riverfront Stadium Guest Services Table, or at registration on the day of the camp. Registration will start at 11:30 am. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.
Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camp, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.
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