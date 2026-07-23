Chinooks' Offense Struggle in Loss to Madison

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi. - With the series split 1-1, the Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards faced off for the finale tonight at Warner Park in Madison, Wi. Lakeshore entered the night first in the Great Lakes West division in the second half with a 12-6 record.

At 6-11 in the second half, Madison got out to a strong start against the Chinooks by scoring three runs in the first two innings. After making two quick outs in the bottom of the first inning, Madison put runners on first and second base for Aidan Arnett.

Hitting a home run in the first game of the teams' doubleheader on Tuesday, Aiden Arnett continued his success with a RBI single to left field. A RBI single from the following batter Preston Yaucher extended Madion's lead to two.

After a quick top of the second inning, Madison added on to the board with a RBI double to center field from Cole Crafton. Down early in the game, the Chinooks got a much needed response from their first basemen in the top of the third inning.

For the third time this year, Sam Meidenbauer left the yard for a solo home run to bring the Chinooks within two runs. From Meidenbauer's home run to the conclusion of the game, the Chinooks went 4/24 at the plate and were held scoreless.

The Chinooks' offense struggled specially in the last three innings of the game, as they were retired in order in all three innings.

Taking the loss 4-1, the Chinooks received an extraordinary performance from reliever Ryan Richter, who allowed zero batters to reach base in his four innings of work.

Allowing no hits or walks, Richter is down to a 1.10 ERA in 16.1 innings this season. He has not allowed an earned run in his last ten innings pitched.

Up a half game on the Wausau Woodchucks in the Great Lakes West second-half standings, the Chinooks travel back to Mequon, Wi tomorrow to partake in their second doubleheader of this week. They face Fond du Lac with the first game set for 11:05 am CDT and the second game for 6:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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