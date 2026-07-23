Brewer Blast, Bullpen Push 'Fish to Sweep over Green Bay

Published on July 23, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish did not just finish off a two-game sweep Wednesday night. They checked off another marker in what has turned into one of their strongest stretches of the summer.

Behind an early response, a four-run fourth inning, a two-run homer from Jackson Brewer and a shutdown finish from the bullpen, Kenosha beat the Green Bay Rockers 8-5 at Simmons Field. With the win, the Kingfish swept the reigning Northwoods League champions and secured their first season series win over Green Bay since 2021.

Kenosha has now won five straight games, improved to 30-20 overall and moved to 9-6 in the second half. Green Bay fell to 28-25 overall and 10-10 in the second half, while the Rockers also dropped their seventh straight road game.

The night started with Green Bay grabbing the first punch. Alejandro Covas reached on an error to open the game, and after the Rockers kept the inning alive, David Ballenilla came home on a balk to give Green Bay a 1-0 lead.

Kenosha answered right away.

In the bottom of the first, Jackson Brewer walked, Noah Alvarez doubled to left and Hunter Snyder came through with a two-run single. Brewer and Alvarez both scored on the play, flipping the game and giving the Kingfish a 2-1 lead after one.

That lead held until the fourth, when Kenosha created the separation it needed.

Ezra Essex opened the inning with a double to left and later scored on a Will Matuszak RBI single. Matuszak then stole second and third before coming home on a Green Bay throwing error. Moments later, Brewer delivered the loudest swing of the night, launching a two-run homer near right field to score Brian Gould and stretch the Kingfish lead to 6-1.

Green Bay did not go away quietly. The Rockers put together their best inning of the night in the fifth, scoring four times to pull within one. Covas drove in two with a double, Coleman Lewis added an RBI, and Ben Fishel brought in another with a sacrifice fly. In one half-inning, Kenosha's five-run lead was down to 6-5.

But the Kingfish answered again in the bottom half.

Bennett Shealor walked, Snyder singled and the Kingfish loaded pressure back onto Green Bay's defense. With two outs, Matuszak put the ball in play, and a Rockers error allowed both Shealor and Snyder to score. Those two unearned runs pushed Kenosha's lead back to 8-5, and the bullpen took it from there.

Ian Fisher entered in the fifth and stabilized the game immediately, recording 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts to earn his first win of the summer. Jackson Banuelos then slammed the door with three dominant innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six to earn his first save.

Kenosha's pitching staff finished with 12 strikeouts and held Green Bay to just four hits. After the Rockers' four-run fifth, Fisher and Banuelos combined to keep Green Bay scoreless over the final 4.2 innings.

Offensively, the Kingfish collected nine hits. Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Snyder finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Essex went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and Brewer drove in two with his third home run of the summer. Matuszak added an RBI, scored a run and stole two bases.

The sweep was Kenosha's 10th of the season and came one night after the Kingfish walked off Green Bay in 11 innings. The back-to-back wins pushed Kenosha's winning streak to five and gave the 'Fish another series victory over a divisional opponent.

Kenosha now heads to Madison for a Thursday, July 23 doubleheader against the Mallards before returning to Simmons Field for a four-game homestand.







Northwoods League Stories from July 23, 2026

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