Kingfish to Return Home After Sweep over Flying Mummies

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - After a commanding 10-1 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies Saturday night, the Kenosha Kingfish completed the sweep with another dominant win, defeating Richmond by a final score of 9-4.

After threatening in the top of the first inning with bases loaded, where Richmond would avoid some early damage, the Kingfish were still able to get on the board first in the top of the third inning.

In the third, Noah Alvarez sparked the rally with a one-out single up the middle. The bases were loaded once more just two batters later as Bennett Shealor reached via a walk and a single by Hunter Snyder set the table for Brenden Stressler. In his first game as a Kingfish, Stressler got the scoring started with an RBI sacrifice fly and was followed by an RBI-single by Cole Ide. Two more runs scored on free passes as Will Matuszak drew a bases-loaded walk before Brian Gould was hit by his team leading 15th pitch of the summer, extending the lead to 4-0.

The Kingfish added on one more run in the top half of the fifth off a wild pitch that scored Ezra Essex who reached on an error.

After Jackson Sobel earned the second complete game in Kingfish history on Saturday, it was looking to be another quality outing for Kenosha as Jake Storey was cruising through the first four frames. After facing the minimum and allowing zero hits going into the bottom of the fifth, that tale would quickly flip for Storey as the Flying Mummies were able to score two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

In the fifth, an error and a double by Jackson Cliatt put runners on second and third with just one out for Richmond. The Flying Mummies were able to score both of their runs in the following two at-bats as an RBI-groundout by Maxwell Molessa and an RBI-single by Weston Mazey produced Richmond's first two runs of the game.

A one-out single by 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game MVP Prince DeBoskie got things started for the Flying Mummies in the sixth. After back-to-back walks, Storey found himself in some more trouble as Richmond had the bases loaded. Storey was able to induce a soft flyout to earn the second out before Jackson Cliatt collected two RBIs with his second double of the night, making the score 5-4 after six innings. Storey's afternoon would end after six innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and five strikeouts as Travis Maxwell would come in to pitch in relief.

The Kingfish put the game out of reach in the top of the eighth inning with their second four-spot of the contest. Kenosha's patience at the plate, which has produced 331 walks this season - third-most in the Northwoods League - paid off again in the eighth. After the first three batters of the inning loaded the bases off of walks, it was the new guy once again as a two-RBI double by Brenden Stressler started the scoring off. After the double, it was Jordon Hart called on to limit the damage and keep the game within striking distance for Richmond, but the call did not go according to plan as on the first batter he faced, Ezra Essex would drive both the runners in to score with a two-RBI single.

The Kingfish bullpen was near perfect in relief of Storey as Travis Maxwell and Hayden George combined for the three scoreless final innings, allowing just three hits and one walk and securing the Kingfish victory.

The Kingfish will return to action on Tuesday for the first of a two-game series against the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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