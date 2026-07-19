Kingfish Ride Sobel's Complete-Game Gem to 10-1 Win

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - Five days ago, it had never happened in Kenosha Kingfish history.

Now, it has happened twice in the same week.

Jackson Sobel delivered the best starting pitching performance of the summer for Kenosha on Saturday night, throwing a complete game in a dominant 10-1 win over the Richmond Flying Mummies at McBride Stadium. Sobel allowed just one run on three hits, walked one and struck out nine while facing only 30 batters. The left-hander threw 95 pitches, 69 for strikes, and earned his team-leading fourth win of the summer.

It marked just the second complete game by a starting pitcher in Kingfish franchise history. The first came Monday, when Blaze Wong went the distance against these same Flying Mummies at Simmons Field. Before this week, Kenosha had never had a starter finish a complete game. In a span of five days, the Kingfish have now done it twice - both times against Richmond.

And this one was even more overpowering.

Sobel set the tone immediately with a six-pitch first inning, retiring the Flying Mummies in order after Kenosha gave him an early cushion. The Kingfish jumped on Richmond starter Danny Harris in the top of the first, with Jackson Brewer doubling to center and Noah Alvarez following with an RBI single to right. Bennett Shealor then delivered the biggest swing of the inning, launching a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0 before Sobel ever returned to the mound.

From there, Sobel took over.

Richmond did not record its first hit until the third inning, when Drew Phillips singled with two outs. Sobel stranded him, then came right back with clean fourth and fifth innings. By the time the Kingfish offense erupted again, the Flying Mummies still had almost nothing going against him.

Kenosha broke the game open in the sixth. Matthew Cormier singled to left, and Gus Gregory followed with a two-run home run to right field, the first of his Kingfish summer. Later in the inning, Will Matuszak doubled to center before Brewer unloaded a two-run homer to right, pushing the lead to 7-0.

The Kingfish were not done.

In the seventh, Gregory walked, Brian Gould singled and Brewer drove in two more with a base hit to right that was aided by a Richmond error. Alvarez followed with another RBI single, giving Kenosha three more runs and a 10-0 lead.

Brewer finished the night 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI. Alvarez went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Shealor added two hits and two RBI, and Gregory drove in two with his sixth-inning blast. Kenosha finished with 16 hits, three home runs and three doubles in one of its most complete offensive performances of the summer.

Richmond finally broke through in the eighth, when Carson Bittner doubled, stole third and scored on a Trenton Lombardo RBI. That was the only blemish against Sobel, who came back out for the ninth and finished the job with a seven-pitch final inning.

The win was Kenosha's fifth straight against Richmond, giving the Kingfish a 5-4 edge in the season series. Kenosha has now won two straight and improved to 27-20 overall and 6-6 in the second half. Richmond fell to 23-27 overall and 6-8 in the second half.

The two-game set wraps up Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CDT. Jake Storey, the right-hander out of Northern Colorado, is set to start for the Kingfish. FloSports.tv.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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