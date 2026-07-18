Lake Michigan Shipwreckers Versus Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/18

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Winners of two straight, the Lake Michigan Shipwreckers (Lakeshore Chinooks) open a two-game set against Wisconsin Rapids at home tonight at 5:05 pm CDT.

Coming off his longest start of the season in a 2-1 win over Wisconsin Rapids on July 10, Chinook Ryan Brennecke is tonight's starting pitcher for the club. In his last start, Brennecke went five scoreless innings, striking out five.

There are no additions to tonight's lineup for the Chinooks.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.