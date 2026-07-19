Stingers Pair Timely Hitting, Defense in Win over Larks

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (27-23) won 11-4 at home against the Waterloo Bucks (23-26) to take the opening matchup of the series. All nine hitters in the Willmar starting lineup recorded a base hit.

Waterloo struck first after Larry Edwards led off the game with a double and quickly stole third. The attempted throw to third sailed into left field, allowing Edwards to score easily.

The home sqaud would take the lead in the second after Esteban Sepulveda sent a deep shot into left center field to score Merrick Rapoza and Kobe Eikmeier. Sepulveda would later score off a single from Brecken Menuet to move Willmar ahead 3-1. Waterloo starter, Jack Walsh was pulled after one and two-thirds innings, two hits, allowing three earned runs, four walks, and three strikeouts.

In the third, Mitchell Iliff and George Baker V both picked up an RBI in to tie the game at three. The next half inning, Willmar added one run with a bases loaded walk to reclaim the lead.

The Bucks answered to tie the game at four in the fifth inning after MJ Sweeney came home from Baker V reaching on a fielder choice. Stingers starter, Kyle Bade completed four innings, allowed six hits, three earned runs, and struck out four. He was replaced by Braden Cork who threw three scoreless frames.

The home half of the fifth was the main story of this contest because the Stingers brought eleven batters to the plate and scored six runs. After an Eikmeier RBI single, Sepulveda hit his first triple of the season to send home Eikmeier. Kai Gonzaga lined a single to right to plate Brecken Menuet. David Estrada would cap off the scoring with a three blast to right field. Estrada's third home run of the season made the score 10-4.

Willmar added one more in the seventh and won 11-4. The loss was charged to Waterloo's Walsh and Willmar's Cork was the winning pitcher.

Esteban Sepulveda was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for Willmar after going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and four runs driven in.

The Stingers look to win their fifth game of this six game homestand against the Bucks tomorrow. It will be Faith and Family Night presented by Living Hope Church, and first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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