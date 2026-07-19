Dock Spiders Drop Road Matchup against the Mallards

Published on July 18, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MADISON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell 5-1 to the Madison Mallards at Warner Park after being held to just two hits, tying their lowest single-game hit total of the season.

Madison took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning before a two-run home run by Aidan Arnett extended the Mallards' advantage to 3-0 in the early innings. The Dock Spiders broke through in the fifth when Quincy Mazeke hit a solo home run, accounting for Fond du Lac's first hit and only run of the game.

The Mallards added two insurance runs in the eighth inning to secure the 5-1 victory.

Fond du Lac was held to two hits for the third time this season and for the first time since June 7. Despite the limited offensive output, the Dock Spiders drew eight free passes, stole two bases and left eight runners on base.

Mazeke homered for the second consecutive game and finished 1-for-2 while reaching base three times.

On the mound, Aidan Ray made his first start of the season and struck out seven over five innings. Ben Kasten and Jaden Morris each added two strikeouts in relief over the final three innings.

With the loss, the Dock Spiders trail the season series against Madison 1-2, with five meetings remaining in the second half.

Fond du Lac concludes the home-and-home series against the Mallards on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Herr-Baker Field. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Dock Spiders Hooded T-Shirt presented by SSM Health.

Before first pitch, families can participate in Pre-Game Catch on the Field, presented by Fondy Family Dental, and after the game, fans can enjoy Post-Game Autograph Sunday, presented by Kwik Trip.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2026

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