Dock Spiders Rally Past the Mallards

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders scored two late runs to defeat the Madison Mallards 4-2 on Sunday at Herr-Baker Field, earning their first home win over Madison this season.

Fond du Lac jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Tommy Googins and a sacrifice fly from Carter Kelley. The pitching staffs took over from there until the Mallards tied the game with two runs in the fourth inning.

The Dock Spiders regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when Googins delivered another RBI single to score Quincy Mazeke. Fond du Lac added an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI single by Carson Willis to seal the 4-2 victory.

The Dock Spiders offense finished with five hits and drew six walks. Googins led the way, going 2-for-4 with two RBI as the only Fond du Lac player with a multi-hit game.

On the mound, the Dock Spiders combined for six strikeouts. Garrett Workman allowed two runs while striking out two over five innings, and Henry Warta earned the win with two and two-thirds scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts in relief.

With the victory, Fond du Lac evened the season series with Madison at 2-2, with four matchups remaining in the second half.

The Dock Spiders are off on Monday, July 20, before beginning a stretch of five games in three days with a Tuesday night matchup against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday's game is Paws at the Park and $2 Tuesday, presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union, Salmon's Meat Products and 107.1 The Bull. Fans can enjoy Salmon's hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products and 16 oz. domestic draft beers (for those of legal drinking age) for just $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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