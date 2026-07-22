Dock Spiders Explode Past the Rafters

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders earned their second 10-run victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters this season, using a balanced offensive attack to claim a 14-4 win Tuesday night at Herr-Baker Field.

Wisconsin Rapids scored three of its four runs in the opening inning and did not score again until the ninth. Fond du Lac answered by scoring 14 consecutive runs from the third through the eighth innings.

The Dock Spiders got on the board in the third inning with an RBI double by Quincy Mazeke. They tied the game in the fifth on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Tommy Googins before breaking it open with a six-run sixth inning. The rally featured a bases-loaded walk, an RBI fielder's choice, RBI singles by JJ Nielsen and Jaden Rose, and a two-run single from Googins.

Fond du Lac added another run in the seventh on an RBI single by Joey Monetti before scoring four more in the eighth inning, capitalizing on four Wisconsin Rapids errors. The Rafters scored once in the ninth as the Dock Spiders secured the 14-4 victory.

Fond du Lac finished with 12 hits and drew seven walks. JJ Nielsen led the offense with a 4-for-5 performance, scoring three runs while adding a triple and an RBI.

On the mound, Ben Kasten and Roan Tarbert combined for eight strikeouts. After allowing three runs in the first inning, Kasten settled in to throw five consecutive scoreless innings before turning the ball over to Tarbert.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Saturday for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Madison Mallards as the team hosts Star Wars Night.

Players and coaches will wear Han Solo-themed Star Wars specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game to benefit The Arc Fond du Lac. Following the game, fans can enjoy Kids Run the Bases, presented by Grande Cheese and A&W, featuring a player high-five line and a treat from A&W at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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