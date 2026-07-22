MoonDogs Drop Both Games of Doubleheader to Larks

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs took to ISG Field for a doubleheader against the Bismarck Larks.

Mankato kicked off the first game strong. Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) hit a two run homerun to get the first runs of the game. Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) would hit another two run homerun to send the Dogs up 4-0.

Bismarck slowly rallied to overtake the MoonDogs, scoring three runs in the third inning, two in the fifth, nine in the seventh, two in the eighth, and a final run in the ninth.

The MoonDogs were able to add another homerun by Marvin Montenegro (Florida State University) in the seventh, but were unable to secure the victory.

The Larks would win over the MoonDogs by a final score of 17-8.

Bismarck also started off game two strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. One came off of a stolen base home.

It would remain scoreless until the eighth inning, with the Larks extending their lead off of a sacrifice fly, 3-0.

The Larks would score another in the ninth off of a fielder's choice play, making the score 4-0.

Bismarck secured the victory for game two with that score, shutting out the MoonDogs.

The MoonDogs will face off against the Larks again tomorrow at ISG Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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