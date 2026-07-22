Woodchucks Back in Win Column with Strong Performance against Duluth

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Any potential questions about Wausau's home form or performance at the plate were answered emphatically on Tuesday night, as the Woodchucks avoided back-to-back defeats at Athletic Park by downing the Duluth Huskies, 13-3.

Lane Walton (Arkansas State) broke out with a 2-4 day at the plate that included two extra base hits and four RBIs. Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) reached four times and scored four runs, and also had an RBI in the big win.

The Woodchucks pitching staff did not surrender an earned run on the day. Starting pitcher Huxley Holcombe (Cornell) picked up his second win of the season with five strong innings, where he struck out five and allowed just one hit. Aiden Goodwin (Snead State CC/Georgia Highlands) protected the lead with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen, and Chase Donahue (Mitchell College/Transfer Portal) finished the day off with two scoreless innings of his own, along with two strikeouts.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau got the scoring started in the bottom of the third, when Gatlin Pitts earned an RBI single, and Lane Walton followed with an RBI double, with both hits coming on a two-out rally. Duluth, however, tied the game in the fifth with three unearned runs, and Wausau reclaimed the lead when Walton brought the go-ahead run in on an RBI groundout in the same inning.

The rest of the game belonged to the Woodchucks' offense. In the seventh, Wausau collected three runs to stretch the lead, as Lane Walton smacked another RBI double, and Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) got his first RBI of the day on a single to make it 7-3.

Then, in the eighth, the Woodchucks poured on more. Gatlin Pitts earned the first RBi of the frame on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, and another run came in when Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) reached on an error.

Bradon Durfee then got his second RBI of the game with another single, and Sawyer Tolk (Kansas City Kansas CC/Dayton) followed him up with a bases-loaded walk to notch an RBI. The final two runs of the frame came on a two-RBI single from Caleb Karll (Montevallo), and when it was all said and done, Wausau had scored six insurance runs to blow their lead out to double digits.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks have now scored ten or more runs in four of their last six contests.

In their three contests against Duluth in the 2026 season, the Huskies have scored just one earned run against Woodchucks pitching in 29 total innings at the plate.

Wausau has only lost back-to-back home games once since the start of the 2025 season, and still hold the second-best home record in the Northwoods League this summer.

Bradon Durfee recorded back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time in his Woodchucks career.

Ryan Chase moved up into the top five in the Northwoods League in walks taken this summer, with 38 total in the 2026 season.

Countless fans were treated to much fun with goats, ducks, bunnies, and even ponies making a special appearance at Athletic Park with a petting zoo on display at Ag Appreciation Night.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau improves to 33-15 on the summer, and have won five out of their last six games. They also gained the ground they lost earlier this week in the second half Great Lakes West second half playoff race. Lakeshore split a doubleheader today at Madison, which means the gap between the leader in the division and Wausau is now back down to just one game, with 19 scheduled games remaining in the Woodchucks' season.

Wausau now looks to win all four of their matchups with the Duluth Huskies when the two meet for the final time in the 2026 regular season tomorrow, Wednesday at Athletic Park, as first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. It's another White Claw Wednesday, which means fans can enjoy White Claw specials throughout the park! Tickets for remaining Woodchucks home games in the 2026 season can be purchased exclusively online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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