Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Doubleheader Preview 7/21

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi. - After a league-wide off day, the Lakeshore Chinooks travel to Madison, Wi to face the Mallards for a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 21. The first game will start at 4:05 pm CDT, with the second game starting at 6:05 pm CDT.

Tonight's starting pitchers for the Chinooks are Zach Gibbs for game one, and Max Mora for game two.

For the opening game, Joshua Chairez, Vance Celiberti and Jack Counsell are back in the lineup after sitting in Sunday's game against Wisconsin Rapids.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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