Flying Mummies on the Road, Begin Four Game Set in Royal Oak

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (6-9, 23-28) are on the road following six straight home games, parking the bus for an extended stay in Royal Oak and four games against the Leprechauns (10-6, 29-23).

Richmond are looking to string together some more wins after a 2-4 performance at Historic Don McBride Stadium that featured historical highs and lessonable lows. Following back-to-back losses at the hands of Royal Oak by a combined score of 21-3, the Flying Mummies rebounded in an astounding way against the Kalamazoo Growlers, racking up 44 combined hits and 35 combined runs between two dominant wins, 18-14 and 17-10, the first setting the new league-wide season high mark with 25 team hits. The Kenosha Kingfish, however, snapped Richmond back to reality, holding the home team to their season-low of three hits in a 10-1 game one loss, and taking the second as well, 9-4.

A 6-9 record in the season's second half has Richmond in fifth place in the Great Lakes East division. The battle for first has been a back-and-forth affair since the get-go between the currently first place Traverse City Pit Spitters (10-5) and second place Leprechauns, with the Rockford Rivets (7-5) sitting 1.5 games back in third, and Kenosha Kingfish (7-6) another half game behind in fourth, two games ahead of the Mummies. Kalamazoo (6-10) and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (3-12) finish out the pack.

Two new faces are being activated for the Mummies to help push for some wins on the road, as Clarion University catcher Ethan McNally and University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff relief pitcher Harish Balachandran officially join the squad.

The Flying Mummies and Leprechauns have split the season series thus far, 4-4, with an even distribution of wins and losses between the six games at McBride (3-3) and two at Memorial Stadium (1-1)

Jaden Alberson (1-0, 2.57 ERA) makes his second start on the mound for Richmond, last tossing the first three innings of the 12-2 loss to Royal Oak, allowing one hit and two earned runs while walking four batters and striking out four more. The Leprechauns have ensured a pitching rematch by starting Jon Whiteside (1-0, 2.35 ERA), who struck out seven Mummies batters while allowing seven hits and two runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings of work in that same game.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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