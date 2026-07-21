Express Roll Past Bucks Twice, Push Win Streak to Five

Published on July 21, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Waterloo, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express closes out their first day in Waterloo with a doubleheader sweep on Monday.

Halfway done with their four-game series, the Eau Claire Express stays on top of the Great Plains East Standings, now holding a five-game win streak and a total of 14 wins in the second half of the season.

Due to the Bucks' errors in the first game of the day, the Express was able to capitalize and secure an 8-5 victory. The win was strongly secured by Jaxon Schumacher, who led the way for the Trains, pulling together two hits, one run, two RBIs and one home run.

Facing a weather delay in the ninth inning, the Trains were still able to hold off the Bucks, and earned themselves two more runs in the top of the ninth inning, followed by Zach Peters and Jakeb Lequia coming together to close out the game from the mound.

Following a small break, the Express were back on the diamonds to secure another victory with a 12-10 win. The victory was secured with 12 runs on eight hits after the Trains had a dominant third inning that brought home six runs after Hollon Brock hit a three-run home run, followed by Jake Busson hitting his own three-run home run towards left field.

The two dominant wins will carry on as the Trains continue to take on the Waterloo Bucks at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, for the third game of the series.







Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2026

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