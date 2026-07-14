Heartbreak in the Ninth: Express Fall 6-5 to Loggers

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - Eau Claire Express falls 6-5 late in the ninth inning, splitting the series 1-1 against La Crosse Monday night.

Earning the first run of the night in the second inning with Adam Salazar hitting a home run to right field for a 1-0 run, it seemed as though La Crosse always had a response. Starting with three runs in the third inning, to take a 3-1 lead.

Eau Claire continued to fight back, earning one run in the sixth inning as Sawyer Stein crossed home plate following a Mikey Muniz single to right field.

Tied up the game at the top of the seventh inning with CJ Varsho crossing home plate off a wild pitch thrown to Jake Busson.

Despite tying up the game 3-3, La Crosse continued to battle back, earning another run in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead of 4-3 once again.

In a stressful eighth inning, Adam Salazar and Philip Cheong crossed home plate to take a 5-4 lead late in the game as Anthony Martinez hit a single to center field.

Holding onto hope, the Eau Claire defense continued to fail as La Crosse was able to earn another run after Lukas Buckner hit a single to center field to bring home Kelsen Johnson for a 5-5 tie.

Tied at the top of the ninth, the Eau Claire put all they had into the final inning to take home a series win; however securing zero runs in the top of the ninth inning. La Crosse was up to bat and Mana Lau Kong hit a home run to center field to close out the game 6-5.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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