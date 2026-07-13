Chinooks Fall to Wisconsin Rapids on the Road

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Winning the first two games of a four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids, the Chinooks attempted to go for a series win on Sunday, July 12 at Witter Field.

The Rapids got off to a quick start in Sunday's contest, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to back-to-back solo home runs. Their lead was short-lived, as a Casey Robinson RBI double and Sam Myers RBI single tied the score at two in the top of the third inning.

The Chinooks were patient in the inning, taking 12 of the 21 pitches in the inning for balls. The Chinooks efforts were matched in the bottom half of the inning, as the Rafters took back the lead with a wild pitch from Chinook Max Mousser.

Allowing six hits through the first three innings, Mousser capped off his start with a scoreless fourth and fifth inning. Down 3-2 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Chinooks got a response from a surging hitter.

Down 1-2 in the count with two outs recorded, Robinson launched the fourth pitch of the at bat over the center field wall to tie the score at three. Despite a multi-hit performance from Robinson and a nine-hit day for the Chinooks, a sacrifice fly for the Rafters in the sixth inning was the deciding run.

Despite the Chinooks had a scoring opportunity in the ninth inning after Aukai Kea doubled with two outs, the following batter Vinny Spotofora grounded out to second base to end the game.

Besides allowing a run in the sixth inning, the Chinooks bullpen tandem consisting of Cole Payne, Mateo Fuentes and Max Mora allowed just four hits in four innings.

With the series against the Rafters being four games, the Chinooks still have a chance to win the series on Monday, July 13 at 6:35 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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