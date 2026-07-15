Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/14

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







GREEN BAY, Wi. - Coming off a series win over Wisconsin Rapids, the Lakeshore Chinooks travel to Green Bay on Tuesday, July 14 to open a two-game set against the Rockers. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CDT at Capital Credit Union Park.

Tonight's pitching matchup is between Chinook Carter Kutz and Rocker Isaac Gammel. In 21.2 innings of work this season, Kutz has a 7.89 ERA and 1.89 WHIP.

The Chinooks have a player making his debut, as DH Vance Celiberti (Michigan) is in the lineup hitting cleanup.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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