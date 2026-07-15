Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/14
Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
GREEN BAY, Wi. - Coming off a series win over Wisconsin Rapids, the Lakeshore Chinooks travel to Green Bay on Tuesday, July 14 to open a two-game set against the Rockers. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm CDT at Capital Credit Union Park.
Tonight's pitching matchup is between Chinook Carter Kutz and Rocker Isaac Gammel. In 21.2 innings of work this season, Kutz has a 7.89 ERA and 1.89 WHIP.
The Chinooks have a player making his debut, as DH Vance Celiberti (Michigan) is in the lineup hitting cleanup.
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/14 - Lakeshore Chinooks
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- Honkers' Bats Explode in 16-6 Win over Border Cats - Rochester Honkers
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- MoonDogs Win Big in Second Game of Series with Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
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Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/14
- Chinooks Secure Series Win over Wisconsin Rapids with 7-4 Victory
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13
- Chinooks Fall to Wisconsin Rapids on the Road
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