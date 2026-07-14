Rox Win 13-8 over Mud Puppies, Host Mankato Tuesday

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox exchange congratulations after scoring

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox exchange congratulations after scoring(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (30-15) took down the Minnesota Mud Puppies (6-14) 13-8 on Monday at Joe Faber Field to earn their 30th win of the season.

The offense was rolling out of the gate, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning from two big hits. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) claimed an RBI single, and Brett White (University of Iowa) immediately responded with a two-run single to give the Rox a 3-0 advantage.

St. Cloud added another two in the top of the second as Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) set the tone by making it on base for the second time of what turned into four times on the day. He scored on a groundout before Colton Rother (University of Kansas) added an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-0.

The Rox offense exploded in the fifth inning, scoring five runs with patience at the plate and taking advantage of what the defense was giving them to take a 10-3 lead in the game.

Tyler Phenow (University of Minnesota) received the start on the mound and was able to deliver six innings for the Rox.

St. Cloud kept the offensive momentum going, scoring a run in the next three innings. Legg reached home on a groundout from Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska - Omaha), Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) put together an RBI single, and Bishop brought home another run on a fielder's choice.

The Rox went on to win 13-8 and claimed their 30th win on the season, a Northwoods League best.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Tanner Recchio.

The Rox stay at home, hosting the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 PM on Tuesday, July 14, presented by Franklin Outdoor Advertising. There will be a cap giveaway for the first 250 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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