Flying Mummies Back at McBride for Six Games, Begin Facing Leprechauns
Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-5, 21-24) begin the final extended home stand of the season on Tuesday, starting off six straight games at Historic Don McBride Stadium with a pair against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (6-4, 25-21).
Tuesday games at McBride are Texas Roadhouse Tuesdays, with the restaurant providing free appetizer coupons to the first 500 fans in attendance.
The Flying Mummies return home following a disappointing two games in Kenosha. Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Kingfish came despite leading 3-0 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, while Monday's was a 13-2 defeat.
Silver linings in both games came in the form of two Mummies players hitting their first home runs of the season, with Jackson Thomas going yard in game one, and DJ Scheumann connecting on a solo shot in the second contest. Brendan Murphy also shined in the first game, pitching seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.
Entering Tuesday, the Traverse City Pit Spitters (7-2) lead the Great Lakes East division, followed by the Leprechauns in second. Third through sixth place is crowded, represented in order by the Rockford Rivets (4-4), Kingfish (4-5), Flying Mummies (4-5), and Kalamazoo Growlers (4-6), with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-7) in last.
Richmond has found success at home this season against the Leprechauns, going 3-1 in two days of double-headers on June 18th and 19th. The Mummies are 4-2 overall versus Royal Oak including a 1-1 series split on the road earlier that month.
Jaden Alberson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season for Richmond tonight, last pitching four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts on July 2nd against the Rivets. Jon Whiteside (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is on the mound for Royal Oak, his second appearance and first start.
First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.
Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Chinooks Secure Series Win over Wisconsin Rapids with 7-4 Victory - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Back at McBride for Six Games, Begin Facing Leprechauns - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Open up Series with Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Seven Pit Spitters Selected in 2026 MLB Draft, Setting Franchise Record - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Capitalize on Early Miscues, Hand Mummies 13-2 Defeat - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Big Sticks Hampered by Walks in Loss against Mankato - Badlands Big Sticks
- Honkers' Bats Explode in 16-6 Win over Border Cats - Rochester Honkers
- Loggers Walk-Off Express 6-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Huskies Bats Explode in Minot, Duluth Earns First Road Sweep - Duluth Huskies
- MoonDogs Win Big in Second Game of Series with Big Sticks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rox Win 13-8 over Mud Puppies, Host Mankato Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Flying Mummies Back at McBride for Six Games, Begin Facing Leprechauns
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