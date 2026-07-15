Pit Spitters Capitalize on Five Rivets Errors in 10-7 Victory

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters capitalized on five Rockford errors Tuesday night, scoring six unearned runs in a 10-7 victory over the Rivets at Rivets Stadium.

Both teams committed five errors and collected 10 hits in the sloppy defensive contest, but Traverse City used a six-run fifth inning and four late insurance runs to secure the series opener.

Cade Collins homered for the fourth time in as many days, the Kucharczyk brothers combined to reach base eight times and Jake Ickes delivered his longest start of the summer.

The Pit Spitters improved to 8-2 in the second half, maintaining a 1.5-game lead over the second-place Royal Oak Leprechauns.

Traverse City entered the fifth inning trailing 1-0, combining for only two hits through the first four frames.

The Pit Spitters then broke through for six runs against Rockford ace Keith Eusebio, who finished the night as the Northwoods League leader in innings pitched and strikeouts.

Jacob Kucharczyk opened the scoring with an RBI double--his team-leading 11th double and 14th extra-base hit of the summer. He came home on an RBI single from Zach Kucharczyk, giving Traverse City its first lead.

The Pit Spitters continued to take advantage of Rockford's shaky defense. An error by Eusebio allowed two more runs to score before Mason Pilarski added an RBI single and Wyatt Epple brought home another run with a groundout, extending the lead to 6-1.

Ickes completed 6.2 innings in his ninth appearance of the season, striking out five while allowing four runs, three earned, in his longest outing of 2026.

Rockford scored once in the sixth and twice in the seventh, cutting the Traverse City advantage to 6-4 before Ickes exited. The right-hander was ultimately credited with the win.

Drew Ferguson recorded the final seven outs for the Pit Spitters. Rockford scored three times during his appearance, but only one run was earned as Traverse City committed multiple late errors.

The Pit Spitters created separation with three runs in the eighth.

Collins supplied the biggest swing, launching a two-run homer to right field. The blast was his fourth of the season--all coming over his last four games--and gave him 14 RBIs through only eight appearances with Traverse City. A few pitches earlier, Jacob Kucharczyk scored on an error.

The home run also extended Collins' hitting streak to seven games.

Zach Kucharczyk capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth, giving Traverse City 10 runs on 10 hits.

Jacob and Zach Kucharczyk each reached base four times, combining for eight trips on base to lead the Pit Spitters' offense.

The Pit Spitters (8-2) and Rivets (4-5) will conclude the two-game series Wednesday night at Rivets Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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