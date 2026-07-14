Seven Pit Spitters Selected in 2026 MLB Draft, Setting Franchise Record

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters reached multiple franchise milestones during the 2026 MLB Draft, as seven current and former players were selected--the most in a single draft in team history.

Four additional alumni agreed to undrafted free-agent deals, giving 11 Pit Spitters opportunities with nine Major League organizations.

The historic class was headlined by Vahn Lackey, a catcher for Traverse City in 2024, who became the highest-drafted player in franchise history when the Minnesota Twins selected him third overall.

The Georgia Tech junior won the 2026 Johnny Bench Award as the nation's top Division I catcher after batting .397 with 20 home runs, 78 RBIs and a 1.291 OPS.

The third overall selection carries a slot value of $9,740,100. Lackey also became the first catcher selected by Minnesota in the first round since Hall of Famer and 15-year Major Leaguer Joe Mauer in 2001.

Later in the first round, the Colorado Rockies selected another former Traverse City catcher, Daniel Jackson, with the 37th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round A.

The selection marked the first time two former Pit Spitters were taken in the first round of the same draft.

Jackson, who played alongside Lackey in Traverse City during the 2024 summer, completed one of the most decorated seasons in college baseball history at Georgia. He won the Golden Spikes Award as the nation's top amateur player and became the first catcher in NCAA Division I history to record at least 30 home runs and 25 stolen bases in the same season.

Infielder Aaron Piasecki became the third former Pit Spitter selected, going to the Houston Astros in the eighth round with the 241st overall pick.

Piasecki played for Traverse City in 2024 and 2025, finishing his Northwoods League career with a league-record .367 batting average. In 2025, he established Pit Spitters single-season records with a .406 average and 84 hits.

The Muskegon, Michigan, native followed by batting .337 during his senior season at Troy, earning All-Sun Belt recognition and helping the Trojans reach the Men's College World Series for the first time in program history.

A current member of the Pit Spitters was also selected, as catcher Dalton Harper went to the Atlanta Braves in the 16th round with the 472nd overall pick.

Harper appeared in four games for Traverse City before the draft, recording an RBI double in a July 10 victory over Kalamazoo. He joined the Pit Spitters after being named the 2026 NJCAA Division III Player of the Year and helping SUNY Niagara capture the first national championship in program history.

The 2024 Pit Spitters led the way with five players represented in the professional class. Three members of the 2023 team and two from 2025 were also included, along with one player each from the 2022 and 2026 rosters. Piasecki is represented in both the 2024 and 2025 groups.

The 11 players represent nine MLB organizations, with the Braves and Athletics each adding two. Nine colleges are represented, led by three players from Georgia Tech.

The group includes four catchers, four pitchers--three right-handers and one left-hander--two infielders and one outfielder.

2026 Pit Spitters Professional Class

C Vahn Lackey (2024) - Georgia Tech - Round 1, Pick 3 - Minnesota Twins

C Daniel Jackson (2024) - Georgia - Round 1, Pick 37 - Colorado Rockies

IF Aaron Piasecki (2024-25) - Troy - Round 8, Pick 241 - Houston Astros

OF Parker Brosius (2023) - Georgia Tech - Round 9, Pick 262 - Atlanta Braves

RHP Dominic Mauro (2024) - Cincinnati - Round 10, Pick 291 - Athletics

LHP Santiago Garcia (2024) - LSU - Round 12, Pick 372 - Toronto Blue Jays

C Dalton Harper (2026) - SUNY Niagara - Round 16, Pick 472 - Atlanta Braves

C/1B Tyler Minnick (2023) - Middle Tennessee - Undrafted free agent - Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Mason Patel (2022) - Georgia Tech - Undrafted free agent - Athletics

RHP Ciaran Caughey (2025) - Kent State - Undrafted free agent - Washington Nationals

IF Dylan Carey (2023) - Nebraska - Undrafted free agent - New York Mets

As of July 13, six former Pit Spitters have reached the Major Leagues: Luke Little, Spencer Schwellenbach, Chad Patrick, Andrew Hoffmann, Jakob Marsee and Tommy Troy.

With a franchise-record seven draft picks and four additional free-agent opportunities, the 2026 class further strengthens Traverse City's growing pipeline from the Cherry Capital to professional baseball.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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