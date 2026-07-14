Chinooks Secure Series Win over Wisconsin Rapids with 7-4 Victory

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi. - On Monday, July 13 the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids played the final game of a four-game series. Going on to win 7-4 - the Chinooks clinched their fourth series win of the season - taking three out of four games against the Rafters.

Although the Chinooks left seven runners on base in the game, they were able to capitalize on four Rafters' errors. The Chinooks did so in the top of the second inning, when Jack Counsell reached third base safely after advancing on a throwing error from Connor Harvie.

Sitting on third base with two outs, Counsell scored on a Sam Myers RBI single that fell in the outfield due to Rafters' center fielder Danny Gavin losing the ball in the sun.

On defense, the Chinooks turned in a errorless performance, behind a solid start from Landon Dessart. Allowing just one run on three hits in five innings of work, Dessart collected seven strikeouts on 10 whiffs. Dessart also faced the minimum in three of the five innings pitched.

Allowing a lone rune to score on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, the Chinooks and Rafters were tied at one going into the top of the sixth inning. Holding the Chinooks scoreless in the top half of the inning, the Rafters took their first lead of the game thanks to a Danny Gavin sacrifice fly.

Down for the first time in the game, the Chinooks reacted quickly in the top of the seventh inning by loading the bases with one out.

Forcing the Rafters to go to their bullpen for the second time, the Chinooks took back the lead with a Joshua Chairez RBI single and infield error, which scored the go-ahead run.

In the bottom half of the inning - the third lead change occurred - as a Gunnar Dillard RBI single put the Rafters on top following a RBI double from Josiah Palomino. Down yet again, the Chinooks did not back down as the first four Chinooks in the eighth inning reached base safely.

With three RBIs collected in the series, Casey Robinson added on to his total with a RBI single, scoring Counsell. In the following at bat, the Chinooks grabbed back the lead with a two-run double from Sam Myers.

Finishing his day with four hits, Myers currently holds a six-game hitting streak and is hitting .406 on the season in 21 games. Later in the inning, the Chinooks added on to their lead with the third hit of the inning courtesy of a Joshua Chairez RBI double.

Leading 7-4 in a game with four lead changes, the Chinooks secured the win behind two scoreless innings from Zach Gibbs. Striking out two, Gibbs recorded his third save of the season.

With the win over a divisional opponent, the Chinooks are 19-12 against Great Lakes West teams. They are also the only team in the Northwoods League to have nine wins in the second half.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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