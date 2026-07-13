Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- The Chinooks wrap up their four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids today, July 13 with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT.

Landon Dessart is making his second start for the Chinooks after tossing four innings of one-run ball in a 9-3 win against Green Bay on July 3.

After a 2-3 day at the plate with two extra-base hits in last night's loss, first basemen Casey Robinson moves up to the six spot in the lineup.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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