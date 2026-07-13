Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13
Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi.- The Chinooks wrap up their four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids today, July 13 with first pitch at 6:35 pm CDT.
Landon Dessart is making his second start for the Chinooks after tossing four innings of one-run ball in a 9-3 win against Green Bay on July 3.
After a 2-3 day at the plate with two extra-base hits in last night's loss, first basemen Casey Robinson moves up to the six spot in the lineup.
Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Herce Wins Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Dock Spiders Lose in Extra-Inning Thriller against the Bucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Chinooks Fall to Wisconsin Rapids on the Road - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Look to Regroup Monday against Kingfish - Richmond Flying Mummies
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- Ninety-Seven Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2026 MLB Draft - Rochester Honkers
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- Express Bats Stay Hot, Power Past la Crosse 11-5 - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish Rally in Eighth to Stun Flying Mummies, 4-3 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Honkers Take Game One in Thriller over Border Cats - Rochester Honkers
- Five Former Express Players Selected in 2026 MLB Draft - Eau Claire Express
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Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13
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