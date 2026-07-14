Kingfish Capitalize on Early Miscues, Hand Mummies 13-2 Defeat

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies were unable to overcome a rough start Monday night, falling 13-2 to the Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field. Richmond drops to 4-5 in the second half of the NWL season, while Kenosha improves to 4-5.

The Kingfish struck early, scoring three runs in the first inning before adding four more in the second to build a 7-0 advantage. Richmond committed three errors in the opening two frames, allowing Kenosha to capitalize and seize control.

The Mummies broke through in the fourth inning when Ashton Seymore scored on a Kingfish throwing error. DJ Scheumann added Richmond's lone extra-base hit with a solo home run in the seventh, his second homer of the season.

Prince DeBoskie led the Mummies offensively, going 2-for-4 while adding his seventh stolen base of the year. Seymore, Eli Bennett, and Jackson Thomas each recorded hits in the loss.

Kenosha finished with 12 hits, led by Brian Gould, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Noah Alvarez drove in two runs and scored three times, while Bennett Shealor collected two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI. Matthew Cormier and Cole Ide each drove in two runs.

Hayden Brooks (0-2) was charged with the loss for Richmond, allowing seven runs, two earned, over two innings. Jack Peine provided 4.1 innings of relief before Jack Beyer worked the final 1.2 innings.

Blaze Wong (1-0) earned the complete-game victory for Kenosha, improving to 2-0 after allowing just two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out nine and walking one.

The Mummies return home Tuesday night to open a series against the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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