Rockers Open up Series with Chinooks

Published on July 14, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a defeat in yesterday's contest, the Rockers will play host to the red hot Lakeshore Chinooks tonight at 6:35 pm. Lakeshore is looking to keep their second half playoff push alive and the Rockers want to continue stringing together wins and climb back into the postseason picture.

The Rockers will be starting Isaac Gammel. He has one start and one relief appearance so far this summer. The second half arm is yet to have a shutdown appearance. In his first start, he gave up four runs to La Crosse in just three innings and then allowed two runs in his one inning of work against Fond du Lac.

Gammel has had limited opportunities and is going to get an chance to battle against some of the best bats in the Northwoods League. He only has one strikeout on the summer, so the goal will be to find that putaway pitch.

For the Chinooks, it'll be Carter Kutz. Since the start of the season, he has been rotating from a starting pitcher to a bullpen spot for the Chinooks but will have an opening role today. Kutz has had some consistency issues with several shutout appearances and some where the offenses got the best of him.

Last time out against the Rockers, Kutz gave up four runs in four innings. Green Bay will be striving for similar success today. The Rockers have some powerful bats in the lineup tonight including Coleman Lewis and JT Strakus.

It will also be the Rocker debut for Daniel Harden who will be out in left field today for Green Bay. The bottom of the Rocker order struggled in yesterday's game in Wausau. One through nine will all need to contribute tonight.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 14, 2026

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