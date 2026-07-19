Green Bay Goes for the Sweep

Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay finds themselves right back in the playoff mix as they host Battle Creek for the second consecutive day. First pitch for this afternoon's contest is scheduled for 1:05 pm as the Rockers search for a sweep over a scuffling Battle Jack team.

The Rockers have seen a big improvement in their starting rotation since the second time through this half. Green Bay started 1-6 and have won eight straight home games to sit above .500 at 9-8. Another second half arm will get another opportunity on the bump for the Rockers today.

Connor Cavo is making his third start. He has had two short outings this season, both less than four innings total. He gave up six runs in his debut against the Chinooks and recovered nicely last time out against Wausau in last week's doubleheader. The walk numbers have been a problem for Cavo. He has 10 of them in his seven innings of work this season.

Commanding the strike zone will be critical in today's contest. The Rockers kept the free passes to a minimum yesterday against the Battle Jacks and ultimately limited the damage. Cavo will be searching for that first pitch strike this afternoon.

For the Rocker offense, the key will be to continue the first inning damage. Green Bay plated six runs yesterday in the first frame, attacking early in counts. Daniel Harden, who has the day off, was the main offensive contributor in the early goings yesterday. The first few bats in the Rockers lineup will be looking for strikes early.

Nate Harb is the arm for Battle Creek. Through eighth appearances, he has been solid with a 3.03 ERA. He punches out double the amount of hitters that he walks. Both bullpens are fresh after solid relief outings on either side yesterday.

Battle Creek remains at the bottom of the Great Lakes East while the Rockers continue to try and move up the standings in the West.

Green Bay returns home on Friday, July 24 as they host the Royal Oak Leprechauns for a two game series. The first contest begins at 6:35 pm with gates at 5:30. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2026

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