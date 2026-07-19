Lake Michigan Shipwreckers and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview
Published on July 19, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, WI.- Today at 1:05 pm CDT, the Lake Michigan Shipwreckers (Lakeshore Chinooks) face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi. Yesterday, Lakeshore took down the Rafters in a 11-1 blowout win.
Going for their fourth straight win, Eli Niemiec is Lakeshore's starting pitcher. Niemiec's last start came against the Rafters on July 11, when he allowed one run in six innings pitched in a 7-6 Lakeshore win.
Making his first start for the club, Carson Hubert (Judson University) is behind the plate, hitting ninth.
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